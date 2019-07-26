Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.48. 155,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

