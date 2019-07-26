DogeCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $578.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $140,915.00 and $578.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006546 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002418 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.