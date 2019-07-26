DNotes Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade and Mercatox. DNotes has a total market cap of $502,599.00 and $30,001.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

