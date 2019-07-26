Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti raised Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $9.75 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,358. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $846.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $103,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,885.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,828 shares of company stock valued at $474,481 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dmc Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.