Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Earnings Results

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Dmc Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 2,037,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,123. Dmc Global has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $846.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,946.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,828 shares of company stock worth $474,481 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

