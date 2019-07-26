DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after buying an additional 1,010,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 533,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 159,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

