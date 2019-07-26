Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) SVP Sells $174,910.90 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,913. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 463,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

