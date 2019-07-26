DigixDAO Price Reaches $19.17 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $793,110.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.17 or 0.00196759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, IDEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00294181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.01614205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Livecoin, BigONE, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

