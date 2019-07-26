Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,330.31 ($43.52).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 82.50 ($1.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,323 ($43.42). The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,403.10. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

