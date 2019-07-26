Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €12.10 ($14.07) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.62 ($19.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.84 ($17.26). 9,268,534 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.