DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DPSGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

