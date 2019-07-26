Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.94 ($22.02).

Shares of LHA opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

