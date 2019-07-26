Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.20 ($56.05).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €35.90 ($41.74) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €33.25 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The firm has a market cap of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.