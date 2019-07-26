Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.20 ($56.05).

Shares of SAE opened at €35.90 ($41.74) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €33.25 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The firm has a market cap of $433.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

