Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Detour Gold in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGC. Raymond James cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

DGC stock opened at C$19.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.32. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.50. Detour Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.38 and a 1 year high of C$20.63.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$274.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Gaborit sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$129,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$390,780.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.