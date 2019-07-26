Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets a product for the treatment in neurology, orphan and diseases of the central nervous system. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE ASRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17. Depomed has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $39,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

