Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $1,321,515.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,960,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,640,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

