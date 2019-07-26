Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $1,321,515.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55.
Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,960,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,640,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
