DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) Trading Down 15.8%

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) shares were down 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 222,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 511.60, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08.

About DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DealNet Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DealNet Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.