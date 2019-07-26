Datum One Day Volume Reaches $150,852.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $150,852.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00295274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.01656741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

