Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3456-4.3792 billion.

DASTY stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $166.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.50.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.