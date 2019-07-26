Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3456-4.3792 billion.
DASTY stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $166.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39.
Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systemes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
