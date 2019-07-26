Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.71 ($89.19).

Shares of BN traded up €1.20 ($1.40) on Thursday, reaching €78.40 ($91.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.51.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

