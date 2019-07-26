DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $77.66. 9,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $97,528.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,083.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $539,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

