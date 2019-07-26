CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.