CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,376 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $840,254,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,740,000 after buying an additional 3,679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after buying an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

