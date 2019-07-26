CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 13,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 37.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,150,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

