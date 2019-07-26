Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 7,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $642.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

