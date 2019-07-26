Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

CUBI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

