Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 100,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

