Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after buying an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.06. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

