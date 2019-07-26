Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,686,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,358.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,818.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,019,000 after buying an additional 237,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,052.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.