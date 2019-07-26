Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

