CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 2,127,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,194. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 46,178 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,499,399.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,808 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

