Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

CROX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Crocs has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Crocs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

