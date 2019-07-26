Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$7.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.83.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$9.23.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.