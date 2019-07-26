Credit Suisse Group Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $27.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 1,526,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,957,682. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 374,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.