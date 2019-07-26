Craig Hallum Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.41.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.91. Paypal has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $906,735,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $88,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.