Craig Donaldson Buys 12,900 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Craig Donaldson purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

Shares of LON MTRO traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 392.20 ($5.12). 1,654,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.94. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

MTRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

