Craig Donaldson Buys 12,900 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Craig Donaldson purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

Shares of LON MTRO traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 392.20 ($5.12). 1,654,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.94. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "top pick" rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

