Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.19 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of COWN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 691,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,175. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Cowen has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,332 shares in the company, valued at $723,706.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 147,760 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Cowen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 2,210.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 135,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COWN. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

