Cowen Downgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 286,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

