Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.14 ($60.63).

1COV traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €42.85 ($49.83). 1,069,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.70. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

