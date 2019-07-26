Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

EOG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. 138,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

