Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 526.5% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22,790.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 259,352 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $287,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $272.95. 10,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,268. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.51. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

