Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,143 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 607,130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth $43,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,976,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth $20,914,000.

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock remained flat at $$80.60 during trading on Friday. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.21. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

