CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-354 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.11 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.00-10.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $621.60.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,061. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.63. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $634.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

