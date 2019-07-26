Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.53 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $61.11 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -265.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $4,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,036. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $27,568,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 415,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $18,154,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after acquiring an additional 281,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.