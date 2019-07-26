CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $66,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,706. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.18. 455,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,359. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

