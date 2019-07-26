Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of 79.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

CORR stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

