Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.
NYSE CLGX traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 931,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
