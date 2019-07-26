Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Corelogic alerts:

NYSE CLGX traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 931,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.