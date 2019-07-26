Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.66 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 725,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.