Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,380,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total transaction of $16,884,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,171,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total transaction of $378,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $337.70 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $228.65 and a 12-month high of $343.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.