Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.44 Million

Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce $686.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.80 million and the lowest is $682.95 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $660.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the topic of several recent research report. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.91.

COO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $337.98. 153,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,431. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

