Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.44 Million

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce $686.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.80 million and the lowest is $682.95 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $660.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.91.

COO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $337.98. 153,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,431. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.